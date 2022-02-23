RTX 30 LHR are hacked and prices could drop in March

Two news in 1, and it is that the NVIDIA RTX 30 LHR could be vulnerable to mining again after a new BIOS switch that unlocks the hash rate. On the other hand, the prices of the RTX 3000 could plummet in March.

It is not that prices fall due to this unlocking of the hash rate, but that the reason would have to do with the fluctuation of currencies. Anyway, mining has increased more and more in each month, but these 2 news contradict each other. We explain everything below.

They hack the NVIDIA RTX 30 LHR again

Throwing some context, during 2020 and 2021, NVIDIA saw the demand for graphics cards skyrocket due to mining; specifically, for mining Ethereum. In addition, there was a shortage of components, so the supply could not meet the demand.

Since the brand’s priority was for gamers to enjoy the RTX3000they launched the NVIDIA RTX 30 LHR: Same GPUs but limited for mining. In turn, he introduced NVIDIA CMPgraphics cards made exclusively for miners, but whose prices are not popular at all.

So instead of buying the CMPs, people decided to hack the NVIDIA LHR because they were cheaper and easier to get. The news is that someone has released the first modifier of VBIOS fully automatic for the RTX 30 LHR. Updating the BIOS is not enough to unlock the limited hash rate, but you have to download some cracked drivers and install it on Windows.

The software is free and the sale of BIOS modified by this program is prohibited, taking no responsibility for what users do with the software. To say that it also works for professional RTXs (A2000, A4000, etc.) and the unlock capabilities are as follows:

RTX 3060 LHR V2: Up to 49MH/s

RTX 3060 Ti LHR: up to 61MH/s

RTX 3070 LHR: up to 57MH/s

RTX 3070Ti – up to 69MH/s

RTX 3080 LHR: up to 100MH/s

RTX 3080Ti – up to 115MH/s

RTX A2000 – up to 46MH/s

RTX A4000 – up to 67MH/s

RTX A4500 – unmetered

RTX A5000 – up to 110MH/s

RTX 3000 price drop in March

Apparently, there is a forecast of falling prices due to currency fluctuations (foreign currencies), which would be the main reason for this reduction in RTX3000. The source assures that the price of the RTX 3000 has begun to drop,

If we go to the 3DCenter price database, it is true that they are lowering prices since January 2. However, we are talking about that there is still a 157% markup about the Official PVP, so… many people will not be served with this descent.

And it must be said that its price premium has dropped by almost 20%, but in August of last year the GPUs were cheaper than now. Forecasts are still what they are: forecasts. In my opinion, they should continue to fall, but not because of currency, but because RTX4000 and RX7000 they are falling and all the stock they have could be in danger, by losing interest in them.

We recommend the best graphics cards on the market