Ronda Rousey talks about how wrestling in WWE affects her body

Just as in the case of other WWE Superstars it is more about podcasts or direct on Twitch, it is on Facebook where Ronda Rousey takes her moments to talk about any topic with her followers. It is from those conversations that we sometimes get interesting excerpts like the one we bring now. And it is that in a recent transmission “Rowdy” was talking about how the company calendar affects his body.

► Ronda Rousey, her body and the WWE calendar

“No, judo is definitely harder on my joints than mixed martial arts or professional wrestling. I was about to retire from judo just because of how bad my knees were in my early 20s. But how it is called? “No, I was surprised. Even at the Royal Rumble, I wasn’t even gasping for air at the end and in the match the other day (in Saudi Arabia), I wasn’t even gasping for air at the end., Yes. I’m an athlete, you know? So I’m not talking about gasping for air. I didn’t feel like I was, I couldn’t catch my breath or anything.

“So no, I feel great and haven’t been that sore yet, but I have a lot of non-televised shows coming up.. I’m going to do SmackDown this Friday and then I’m going to do a house show, I think there’s one in Rochester and one in Ohio, right? I think the real SmackDown is in Pennsylvania.

“It’s kind of like Pennsylvania, Ohio, I’m going to do three shows in a row. I don’t have a match on SmackDown, but I will do a match the next two nights, on the live shows and then next week after SmackDown I will do two live shows. I’m doing MSG in New York and then I’m going to Montreal.

“So, in the next two weeks, I’m going to have a lot of matches. ask me again then. I think it’s more like the repetition of doing a bunch of matches in a row that really affects you, you start to feel pain and you travel. Just being able to sit up straight constantly, but we’re lucky enough to be able to ride a bus so I’ll be able to lay down and not have to get in a car or train after wrestling, which helps.”