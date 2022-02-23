Roger Martínez sends a brutal message to the fans of America and paralyzes his fans in Colombia

Roger Martínez wrote a harsh message through the stories of his Instagram profile for the bad moment in America and surprised all of Colombia.

February 22, 2022 7:04 p.m.

Roger Martínez is another of those targeted by criticism from fans and Liga MX analysts for the bad football moment of Club América, but he ended up sending a forceful message through the stories of his Instagram profile to warn his detractors.

The Colombian striker was included along with Santiago Solari, Bruno Valdez and Richard Sánchez for showing indifference both on and off the field of play and criticism is mounting.

However, Roger Martínez tried to get out of the center of the controversy with a forceful message through his digital platform with the aim of buying time between his followers and those of Las Águilas.

“Don’t complain and stand up hard, this will change,” wrote the former Villareal player and stressed the importance of staying focused on the next match and avoiding negative comments.

So far this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a goal and an assist in three appearances for the 2022 Torneo Clausura and fans are again concerned about Solari’s lack of confidence.

As for Club América, the next match will be on Saturday against Pumas UNAM for the Clásico Capitalino that will define the future of their coach Santiago Solari and will mark the relationship of the fans with players like Roger Martínez.