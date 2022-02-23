Robert Redford, the actor who surpassed the heartthrob, stood out as a director and founded the Sundance Institute

for a while to Robert Redford her beauty played against her: they did not believe that such a handsome man could be a good actor. To make matters worse, his father did not trust acting; every time he saw him he asked him “When are you going to start working?”.

He had traveled to Europe at a very young age with the romantic idea of ​​becoming an artist in Paris. He came back disappointed – he discovered he wasn’t talented enough – and with due modesty accepted small roles in theater and some TV series like Maverick, Perry Mason and The unknown dimension.

It was the beginning of the sixties. His first success was on Broadway with the play A Sunday in New Yorkand a little later mike nichols, Director of barefoot in the park from Neil Simonimposed him as the protagonist because he had seen him on television.

Paul Newman and Robert Redford, in a scene from “Butch Cassidy” (Photo: AP/20th Century Fox).

That work earned him a contract in Hollywood. In the first films he played supporting roles until in 1969 he was asked to star with jane fonda the film version of barefoot in the park. Shortly after came the consecration with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid beside Paul Newman.

the two actors they became very good friends and they worked together on several films. Meanwhile, Redford made memorable pieces, such as All the President’s Menwith Dustin Hoffmann about the case Watergate, my africawith meryl streep and our happy yearswith Barbra Streisandamong other.

Robert Redford with Meryl Streep in the film Out of Africa

The day Robert Redford bet on film directing

The first film he directed, in 1980, earned him an Oscar for best director and also won the award for best film: it was people as onewith Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore. Redford continued directing (The man who whispered to the horses, Causes and consequencesetc.) but did not stop acting.

He was already a star who made fortunes, chose their jobs and received important prizes. Thus, in 1981 he created an organization dedicated to collaborating with young talents and stimulating their careers: the Sundance Institutebaptized in honor of its most famous character.

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford in “All the President’s Men.” (Photo: Warner)

He installed it on his property in Salt Lake City, which he had bought years before and grew to 5,000 acres. The quality of the productions produced at the Institute, for example Sex, lies and video from Steven Soderberghled him to organize a Festival every year that began without fanfare but became the most prestigious center of independent cinema in the United States.

Robert Redford is 85 years old. and although he announced his retirement from acting, he continues to work mainly in production. He has had a life full of successes and also pain: he lost his mother very young, a newborn son from his first marriage of sudden death and last year his son James passed away, who had had health problems since he was very young.

After six decades in the industry, actor Robert Redford announced his retirement from acting in 2018 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly (Photo: EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER).

never touched face. She looks all the years she’s been wearing without losing a drop of glamour. In the movie Causes and consequences (The Company You Keep) accompany him Julie Christie, susan sarandon, Nick Nolte and Sam Elliott among others. The entire cast shows off their wrinkles in the foreground and proposes a different form of beauty and no less seductive.