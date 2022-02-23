Robert Pattinson Found A New Way To Pee In The Batman Suit (And Christian Bale Gave Him The Idea) – Movie News

Imagine that your job is to personify a superhero: hours on set inside the suit, stunts, sweat… Robert Pattinson was forced to develop a new way of going to the bathroom with the suit on. 👀

We had already learned, from Tom Holland, that being in a superhero suit was not easy at all. In fiction, our heroes seem to have absolutely no biological need, but the actors who play them most definitely do. This led Robert Pattinson, the most emo Batman of our generation, in Matt Reeves’s The Batman, to develop a new way to urinate while wearing a suit… and it was Christian Bale’s idea!

We don’t lie. Pattinson confessed during his visit to the Jimmy Kimmel Late Show that, although he was not tempted to ask advice from those actors who wore the cape before him, he never did it out of pity. However, he found Bale in a bit of a strange situation and the words of encouragement and ideas for the character were organic.

Don’t ask us how, but Pattinson and the actor who brought Bruce Wayne to life in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy they met in the urinals of a Hollywood party. “He was a little scared to ask them for something but suddenly, I ran into Christian Bale in the bathroom and that kind of inspired him to tell me…“

‘The first thing you have to do in the Batman suit is figure out how to pee,’ so he went to the costume department and I said ‘First things first, I need a patch or something for quick access.’

Can we imagine a stranger way to get advice from Christian Bale himself? Of course not, but Robert Pattinson appreciates the circumstances they ran into, as it was an opportunity to get ahead of the costume team and express all his concerns about how Batman would go to the bathroom..

For his part, Christian Bale was questioned about Warner’s decision to cast someone like Pattinson to defend Gotham: “Very good! It’s a great choice, it’s someone interesting”said the interpreter during the TIFF 2019 to Variety, “I’m sure he will do something very good”.