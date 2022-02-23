Robert Downey Jr shows deleted scene from ‘Avengers Endgame’

Midtime Editorial

April 25 marked the two-year anniversary of the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’a film that marked the end of phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who saw how the superheroes took revenge on Thanosan event that commemorated Robert Downey Jr. with a deleted scene.

The popular actor, one of the pillars of the MCU and who played Iron Manposted a message on Twitter in which he mentions: “I can’t believe that Two years have passed since Endgame… I want them 3,000.”

Downey was one of the actors who was thought to no longer appear in such productions due to his death as Tony Stark, although there are multiple rumors that could come back with a special participation.

What happened in the deleted scene of ‘Endgame’?

In the short video of about 25 seconds you can see a Stark encounter with an adult version of his daughter Morgan, this after the snap that ended the life of Thanos and yours.

This scene did not make it into the film because directors Anthony and Joseph Russo felt that wouldn’t have much of an impact.

It is worth mentioning that it also appears in the extra scenes that can be seen in Disney+.