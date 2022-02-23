Rob Kardashian Speaks Out After Dismissing Blac Chyna Lawsuit

robert kardashian Ends legal battle with ex black china.

According to court documents obtained by E! Previous news keeping up with the Kardashians The star filed to dismiss the assault lawsuit against him kardashian dreamA mother without prejudice. A Los Angeles judge eventually granted the motion.

Kardashian said in a statement to E! News. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial of my assault claim, for the sake of our daughter, I dismiss the lawsuit and focus on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

However, Chyna’s attorney later claimed that Kardashian had other reasons for dismissing the case.

Shina was Finally She was about to spend her day in court on February 23 in front of a jury in Los Angeles Superior Court, where she was ready to prove it. Guide Rob’s claim that she physically assaulted him was a malicious lie.” lynn siani He said in a statement to E! News. Instead, Robb dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for his daughter’, but because He knew His assault and battery accusations were against Chyna. Fake. «