Rihanna takes her inclusive lingerie line to the streets

Rihanna credit:Bang Showbiz

The singer Rihanna continues to take giant steps to consolidate her Fenty brand as one of the great names in contemporary fashion. So much so, and in an economic situation that initially does not seem conducive to it, the music star has decided to open five boutiques of her ‘Savage x Fenty’ lingerie line in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington.

As can be deduced from the interview given to Refinery29, the goal that the interpreter has set for herself with this operation is not only to intensify the public projection of her brand, but also to ensure that both women and men feel “represented” by the stylistic proposals for their shop windows, leaving the stores feeling part of the same community.

To do this, the diva and her team have opted for decorative elements, especially the mannequins, of an inclusive nature and that appeal to all kinds of clients. “We have modeled the mannequins based on real bodies, so that customers feel represented,” Rihanna explained at one point in her conversation.

The versatile artist has expressed herself in these terms about her desire to break once and for all with the strictest canons of beauty, on which the traditional discrimination and exclusion of anyone who does not accept them is based, including pregnant women. . “I have also experienced what it means to enter a lingerie store and leave there with more insecurities, because you feel that you have nothing to do with those bodies. And that is precisely what I want to avoid” she has pointed out.