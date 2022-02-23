Ric Flair: ‘Vince McMahon doesn’t even watch AEW’

In the latest episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy Ric Flair was asked by his partner Mark Madden if he thinks WWE is changing their product by pushing bigger wrestlers to set themselves apart from the competition, All Elite Wrestling. Flair, who was fired from WWE last summer, replied that he doesn’t even think Vince watches AEW shows. These were his words:

“You know, nobody wants to hear this, but I don’t think he (Vince) watches AEW,” Flair commented. “Let me explain my comment. If Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar had signed with AEW, Vince would probably be watching.. If Charlotte signed with AEW. If Sasha signed with them, they would be watching.

“That’s another one of the guys (Stone Cold Steve Austin). If he switched sides to AEW, Vince would see it, but he would do it with two monitors on“.

During the last few years, several renowned journalists in the world of wrestling have stated on more than one occasion that WWE has sought to change the style and appearance of its talent and has stopped hiring small or veteran fighters. This order, which would come from Vince McMahon, would have been one of the keys in modifying the product that NXT has experienced in its new stage of NXT 2.0. In this way, WWE tries to create new stars with a high and strong profile, unlike many of the successful fighters of AEW, who do not stand out for having a particularly corpulent physique. According to these Flair statements, AEW would have had no influence on McMahon’s decision.

