return to Hogwarts that made fans of the saga delirious

Harry Potter: Emma Watson or Emma Roberts? The error in the documentary for the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the films

2022 started very well for all Harry Potter fans. On the first day of the year, HBO Max presented Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a special that brought together the main cast of the saga in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first of the eight films that make up the story. In the midst of excitement viewers couldn’t help but notice two editing errors.

In one of the fragments of the documentary, which lasts one hour and forty-two minutes, the producers decided to show photographs of the actors when they were children. However, those in charge of searching for the images They made a big mistake when selecting the Emma Watson postcard.

While the actress in charge of bringing Hermione Granger to life talked about how important the books written by JK Rowling had been during her childhood, on the screen you could see a photo of a sweet girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears and eating breakfast. The funny thing is that the little girl is not Watson, but the American Emma Roberts.

“People, help me. That is literally Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson, “wrote a user on Twitter, and immediately the fans turned to the Instagram of Julia Roberts’s niece where the photograph that appeared in the Harry Potter special was indeed.

Throughout the day, the original post -published in December 2012- was filled with comments mentioning HBO Max and Watson herself, pointing out the editing error they had made. The fact also became a trend on Twitter, where, as usual, memes and mocking comments began to appear.

The other error was discovered by the same actors. Through Instagram, Oliver Phelps revealed that during the edition he was confused with his twin brother, James. “I think after all the jokes we’ve done over the years, someone has decided to take revenge,” he wrote, posting a photo where both names appear under the image of the wrong person. “It was fantastic to be a part of the Harry Potter reunion. I hope everyone enjoyed it,” he added.

The twins were in charge of giving life to Fred and George Weasley, Ron’s twin brothers, who were known at Hogwarts school for their pranks. Among the actors who laughed alongside them in the comments were Matthew Dave Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Tom Felton. “It was all my fault,” wrote the actor who played Draco Malfoy.

In addition to Watson and the Phelps twins, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasly), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman ( Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), as well as many behind-the-scenes names, such as directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

One of the most notorious absences from the special is that of Rowling, who seems to have rejected the invitation to participate in the documentary after being left in the eye of the storm for some transphobic comments. The author of the Harry Potter books appears on camera three times, but from material recorded a few years ago.