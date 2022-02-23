Registration is open for the 7th. season of the School of Virtual Cinema Spectators

The School of Film Spectators (EEC) has as its main objective to generate a space for reflection, exchange and incorporation of analysis tools that allow students to develop critical thinking regarding their cinematographic experiences as spectators.

The March program includes the films Belfastan award-winning play by actor and director Kenneth Branagh (Thursday, March 3); The tragedy of Macbethdirected by Joel Coen with Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins and Bertie Carvel (March 10); the alley of lost soulsby Guillermo del Toro with Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, and Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson with Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper (Thursday 31). There will be no classes on Thursday March 24 to commemorate Memorial Day.

The classes are coordinated by the cultural critic and manager Juan Pablo Russo, and taught by Emiliano Basile, film critic and teacher, and Federico Picasso, film theorist and teacher.

The cost is $2,500 (paid via bank transfer). [Alias: jprusso; CBU: 0340100808100093949009; Cuenta: CA $ 100-100093949-0009; CUIT: 20220795579] or Mercado Pago), space is limited and inquiries are made by email [email protected] or to Whatsapp 1166560785.

The four films analyzed will be sent in advance to the students through a link for viewing. Those who cannot take the classes live can do so at any time by requesting the link of it.