Really? The Street Fighter 6 logo is a modified stock image

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

After days of rumours, theories and speculation, Capcom finally revealed Street Fighter 6. Unfortunately, there is not much information about this new fighting title beyond that it exists and that we will see more about it during the summer. Despite this, the controversy was immediate and a very particular element of the teaser raised some eyebrows in the community.

As you know, the short preview allowed us to see a small segment starring Ryu and Luke. Beyond the controversy caused by the appearance of these characters, what really caught the attention of the fans was the design of the logo, which is very minimalist and, to a certain extent, generic.

That last one is especially true if we remember the previous logos of the franchise, which are very iconic and exude personality in spurts. In addition, we can see that Capcom was continuous by maintaining the same typographic style with slight modifications. It is clear that the emblem of the sixth installment is far from that greatness, which is why it was the subject of criticism and ridicule on social networks.

Street Fighter logos (Image via Kotaku)

The Street Fighter 6 logo looks identical to an Adobe Stock image

Without a doubt, the biggest sin of the Street Fighter 6 logo is how forgettable and generic it is. You may have seen a company, game, or even a woodworking product that uses a similar style. However, the situation is worse than it seems.

If you think you’ve ever seen a logo extremely similar to Street Fighter 6 in the past, you may be right. As discovered by Aurich Lawson of the Ars Technica portal, it appears that Capcom used an Adobe Stock image that can be purchased for the modest amount of $80 USD to build the game’s emblem.

The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe’s Stock site I don’t even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn’t realize it was this bad. They searched for “SF” on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6 I cannothttps://t.co/SViXFjElou pic.twitter.com/yOzYePaYfV — Aurich (@aurich) February 21, 2022

Image via Kotaku

We can see that the differences are minimal, these being the angle of the letters and the thickness of the edges of the geometric figure. Otherwise, both images are practically the same.

As expected, the fans made theirs and quickly began to share images where it is possible to see the stock image in multiple projects and, of course, memes.

However, it is worth noting that there is a possibility that the logo of Street Fighter 6 be a mere placeholder, that is, a provisional image. Only time will tell if Capcom will change the image in the future.

But tell us, did you like the new logo of Street Fighter 6? Let us read you in the comments.

On this page you will find more information related to the franchise street-fighter.

Related Video: What happened to the release of Street Fighter V?

Source