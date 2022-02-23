Razzie Awards Lament Nomination for The Shining!

The founders of the Razzie Awards were sorry to nominate Shelley Duvall as worst actress, this after her work in The glow

John JB Wilson and Maureen Murphy they had a brilliant idea in 1980: to create an annual ceremony where the worst of the Hollywood industry would be awarded, and thus the Razzie Awardswhich throughout their history have made big mistakes such as nominating the work of Ennio Morricone on The Thing to worst soundtrack.

Within this last group of examples, John JB Wilson and Maureen Murphy reflected in a recent interview with vulturein which they confessed that the nomination they most regret is the Shelley Duvall to worst actress for his work in The glow:

“After learning her story and the way Stanley Kubrick treated her during filming, the thing I regret the most was nominating Shelley Duvall.” Maureen Murphy

What did Stanley Kubrick do to him?

Shelley Duvall brought Wendy Torrance to life in The glow: the wife of the protagonist played by Jack Nicholson in this iconic horror film, in which the director Stanley Kubrick He constantly scolded her and prevented the film crew from comforting her, this on the eve of her character experiencing feelings of loneliness and fear. Her previous experience brought the hertrionics various problems in the future: from hair loss to depression.

No regrets with Kubrick

Beyond the empathy they now feel for Shelley Duvallthe founders of the Razzie Awards argued that they do not feel any kind of regret for having nominated Stanley Kubrick What Worst Directorthis for his work in The glowand explained the reasons:

“The novel was visually stunning, much more terrifying and compelling. We couldn’t understand why adapt this Stephen King novel and miss out on all the visual opportunities like the snakes on the rug or the visions of infants. I understand that Kubrick was the one who decided what they cut from the original writing. So I don’t feel too bad for him.” John JB Wilson

To top off the above, Maureen Murphy qualified to Stanley Kubrick What “overrated”arguing that “he just made one good movie and that was it”.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think of the Razzie Awards?