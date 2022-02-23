‘Quite a problem’ for Santos fans rescheduling match in Canada

It was not easy and the trip of two Laguna fans who left for Canada to support the Santos team in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions against Montreal continues to be complicated.

After announcing that the duel had been rescheduled for 24 hours due to the weather conditions that occurred in the southeast, Gerard Cristerna and Ramón Cervantes (members of the La Komún bar) They have looked for a way to reschedule their return flights, since their return to the region would begin on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., which would not allow them to attend the Warriors match at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, which will start at 19:15 (it was going to be played this Tuesday).

“There are two of us from Torreón (Santos fans in Canada), from the United States they are like three other people, and in what we have been around we met several who live here but are Mexican and go to Santos. Right now we are looking for someone who will do us the favor of staying with them and we can move to change flights. We are going to do everything possible to stay, we are here and we are going to support the team”.

“To make it cheaper, we traveled for two days, only flights with a stopover, and it was cheaper. We traveled from Torreón to Guadalajara by truck; Guadalajara to Cancun, from Cancun to Mexico and from Mexico City to Toronto, were two days of travel. Besides, we arrived in Toronto, we spent a day there and we traveled to Montreal but, don’t get dirty, it’s very expensive! They had told us that it was 35 or 40 dollars, and no, it came to 198 dollars. Our budget was not that big. Whatever happens I’m going to have to stay; We spoke with the board, I discussed our matter and see if they support us with about three tickets”.

In addition, he said that during his visit he had the opportunity to meet with fans of Celtic from Scotland.

“I have a friend in Toronto, we saw him and he invited us to a little bar. Talking with them, they share their impression of everything we do for the club, the impression they give us here in Canada is of how they do it, because they see us here walking in the snow, the weather is too cold, we are at minus 14 degrees”.