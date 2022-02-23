Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso begins with depreciation
Today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3363 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.3112 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with few changes compared to yesterday’s close, showing a depreciation of 0.01% and trading around 20.31 pesos per dollar, being the currency with the least variation in the wide basket of main crosses.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3112 – Sell: $20.3112
- HSBC: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60
- Banamex: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.59
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.93
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.92
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.81
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $37,609.0 with a downward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the week with decline
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.06 pesos, for $27.54 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.