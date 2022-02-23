Precious: Ariana Grande flaunted her beauty and blew up the net

Ariana Grande used her grand arrival on social media to ask her more than 256 million followers to Instagram get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the American singer and actress has been very concerned about the issue.

“Masked. This is your friendly reminder that she should be vaccinated if she is eligible. this is not over yet! sharing information because it matters to me and, if I can, I would like to help anyone who has questions or is curious to make a decision. this delta variant is very new and since the data changes all the time I will look for some links to keep you up to date, but so far… we know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! And yes, although you can still get it while you’re vaccinated, the vaccine helps protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death! all the great things to be protected from in my book. Oh, and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you STILL need to get vaccinated!” was the lengthy message he chose Ariana to accompany your post.

Related news

Source: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande He shared three photos in the last hours, which left all his followers in love. “Hello @nbcthevoice can you hurry up on September 20th please? I love my #teamariana and I am really looking forward to being able to follow them all on instagram and show them their work and that the world falls in love with them as I have !!!!!!!” It was the energetic caption that the interpreter of “7 rings” chose for the post.

Source: Instagram @arianagrande

In the pictures, the wife of Dalton Gomez She posed very beautiful with a total black look on a white background. The native of Boca Raton, Florida, United States wore a tango-style black minidress, fine stockings, a scarf around her neck and a tail in her hairstyle.

Source: Instagram @arianagrande

The post of Big It exceeded four million two hundred and forty thousand likes and twenty-seven thousand two hundred messages. “This look is serving up flapper 2.0 vibes”, “Changing lives wherever you go. I love you” and “I can’t wait to collaborate with you on an Instagram filter” were some of the most prominent comments.