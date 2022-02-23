PlayStation Plus March Lineup Includes Ghostrunner, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends And More

With February drawing to a close, Sony has revealed its PlayStation lineup for March and it includes not only three games, but also a fourth additional title.

Like previous lineups, this one includes one PlayStation 5 game in Ghostrunner and two PlayStation 4 games in Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing. In addition to those games, though, PS5 and PS4 players can also add Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to their libraries.

These four titles will be available to download starting next Tuesday, March 1.

Ghostrunner is an extremely fast-paced first-person cyberpunk game where you run… a lot. It’s essentially a blade dance where you’re performing wild parkour stunts to zip through hallways, skyscrapers, rooftops, and more, or cleanly slash enemies’ necks. It’s a big time and the timing couldn’t be more perfect because in March, Ghostrunner’s story-based DLC, Project_Hel, comes to the game.

Ghost of Tsushima is a fun, beautiful and sprawling open world samurai game worth your time. However, that’s not what you’ll be able to play this month through PlayStation Plus. Instead, you get the game’s Legends expansion, which is its multiplayer component that features a survival wave-based mode and a raid for you and up to three other players to race through. You can read more about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends here.

Ark: Survival Evolved is an MMO survival game where you wake up on the shore of a mysterious island devastated by dinosaurs and other creatures. You must quickly adapt to build a place of refuge and weapons to defend yourself, all while avoiding the pointed end of another player’s arrow. It’s a great time to play Ark because in 2020, a sequel aptly titled Ark II was announced and features Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.

Team Sonic Racing is, as the name suggests, a racing game. More akin to a kart racer like Mario Kart than something like Need for Speed ​​or the Forza Horizon series, Team Sonic Racing brings all of your favorite hedgehogs, echidnas, and more to the race track for super-fast racing in style. You can read our thoughts about it on the official game informer Sonic Racing team review.

For more details on each game, be sure to check out the PlayStation Blog and be sure to add February’s PlayStation Plus lineup to your library before March 1. Those games are EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5 only), and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure.

Are you excited about the March PlayStation Plus lineup? Let us know in the comments below!