Pedro Caixinha tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Canada

Saints will have a significant drop in Round of 16 second leg of the Concachampions. In accordance with ESPNthe strategist of the lagoons, Pedro Caixainha, tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Canadaso you will have to isolate yourself in the concentration hotel.

“Unfortunately, Peter tested positive for Coronavirus. When leaving the country we were tested, in those it came out negative, but when entering Montréalagain we were tested and comes out positive. Now, Pedro is isolated, we are following all the health protocols and waiting for his recovery,” said the auxiliary, Raphael Figueroa.

to the coach of Saints They will do a second test prior to the match to confirm that it is positivein case he comes out again with the same result, the Portuguese will have to quarantine for three to five days in Canada so the game would also be lost against Blue Cross of Matchday 7.

This will not be the only casualty of the Shire team, as the assistant also mentioned that Felix Torres will not see activity in the match “It was determined that he return due to physical issues, the medical area requested it and he will not play so that he has his Recovery properly,” he confessed.

The meeting between Saints and Montréal It was postponed after bad weather, a fact that caused the players from La Laguna to train inside the concentration hotel. The team of Keep has the advantage on the aggregate scoreboard after defeating the Canadians 1-0 at TSM Stadium.

