Pat McAffe believes that Cody Rhodes will return to WWE

The departure of Cody Rhodes from AEW continues to give something to talk about. Rumors suggest that the fighter would return to what was once his home, WWE. However, there is still nothing official, so it is normal that speculation and conjecture about his future continue to be the order of the day, not only among fans, but also among different business personalities.

The last to comment on the subject was Pat McAfee, who referred to the former AEW star in the last program of his podcast “The Pat McAfee Show”. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of wrestlingnews.co:

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess who cares? He and his little friends started something, it was terrible. In fact, we face them on Wednesdays. We beat them a couple of times. Who cares? To hell with Cody Rhodes“.

McAfee later clarified that he was joking and that he is actually “excited” about Cody’s possible arrival at WWE. “If he comes to SmackDown, I’ll be excited about it,” said McAfee, who joked again, suggesting that WWE should give him the title again. gimmick by Stardust.

The future of Cody Rhodes remains undisclosed. Information and rumors indicate that his return to WWE is a fact. However, until there is an official confirmation, we cannot take anything for sure. The news of his departure was really shocking, taking wrestling fans by surprise. If Cody chose to return to WWE, he would do so with a status far superior to what I had at the time. We can only wait to find out if, finally, his destiny will be the McMahon company.

