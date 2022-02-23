Paramount confirms ‘Sonic 3’ for 2023 and ‘A quiet place 3’ in 2025

During the annual presentation to its investors, Paramount yesterday announced its calendar of outstanding releases for the coming years, presenting great news about its projects, such as the confirmation that the future film by star trek will bring back Chris Pine’s crew. The sequels will also have a great presence, such as the third installment of Sonicwhich will land in 2023 or a quiet place 3which will not be ready until 2025.

Brian Robbins, the company’s chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, said the company had “the biggest, most iconic franchises that cater to everyone from preschoolers to Generations X, Y and Z.” He also suggested that many of these movie properties won’t exist solely on the big screen. Instead, “they will live between movies, series and consumer products.”

The Knuckles from ‘Sonic 2’ paramount

After the surprise success of ‘A Quiet Place’ in 2018, its long-awaited sequel, scheduled for March 2020, was one of the first affected by the pandemic and forced its premiere to be postponed several times until it finally hit theaters in June 2020. 2021. a quiet place 2 grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, quite a feat.

But for the third installment we will have to wait until 2025. For now there are no more details about the production, only that it will be a direct sequel to ‘A quiet place 2’, which left the story in the air with an open ending. John Krasinski is expected to step back behind the camera and his wife, Emily Blunt, will once again be the head of the family.