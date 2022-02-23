Oscar 2022: Troy Kotsur, the deaf actor of “CODA”, talks about his historic nomination – Tvshow – 02/23/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

It had barely been a week since Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to earn an Oscar nomination for his work as an actor, but for the 53-year-old performer it already felt like the start of something new. “I finally have more confidence,” he commented during a video call in which he expressed himself energetically, assisted by a sign language interpreter. “And this is just the beginning for me, even at this stage, so I’m really looking forward to my new journey.”

Kotsur’s prominent role arose in CODA: heart signalsthe Apple TV+ comedy-drama that was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, along with Kotsur’s nomination for Supporting Actor for playing Frank Rossi, a deaf fisherman who has difficulty relating to his teenage daughter, Ruby (Emilia Jones).

Ruby is the only hearing member of her family, which includes her mother, Jackie (Marlee Matlin), and her brother, Leo (Daniel Durant). Because Ruby is the daughter of Deaf Adults, or CODA — an acronym for “child of deaf parents” — her parents expect her to translate for them and engage with the hearing world.

However, Ruby is ready to leave the nest and pursue a secret singing talent at Berklee College of Music, a vocation that puts her at odds with Frank, who hoped his daughter would join the family business after high school. Her conflict culminates in one of the most moving movie scenes of the year, when Frank sits in the back of his truck with his daughter and puts his hand to her throat as she sings a tender ballad. With that simple gesture, this stubborn but loving father comes to understand his daughter.

Kotsur hopes that with CODAwhich was released alongside other films with deaf characters such as the sound of metal and Eternals, Hollywood may also come to understand deaf actors better. Kotsur is a prolific stage actor in theater productions for the deaf and has appeared in Criminal Minds, The Mandalorian and other television series. But he knows that movies like CODAwhich offer a comprehensive look at the deaf experience, are still few and far between.

“I hope that Hollywood has learned patience, because I’ve been patient trying to work with hearing people over the years,” said Kotsur, who lives in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife and daughter. “And seeing that fear start to fade, that’s why it’s very important not to think of deaf actors from a limitation perspective, because as a deaf person I can drive, I can cook, I can have sex, I can do everything. The only thing where there is a barrier is communication, and that’s it.”

Now that you’ve had some time to process your Oscar nomination, what does it mean to you?

—I feel like I had a lot of dust covering my back, and with the nomination, it started to evaporate. I’ve been through a lot: economic problems and oppression, people not ready to work with a deaf actor. With all that struggle and trauma, I feel like I have wounds all over my body that have finally healed. I didn’t realize what a breakthrough it would be and it’s truly a blessing.

—What kept you motivated dealing with those fights and all the auditions that didn’t work out?

—During the auditions, I usually never got the part because most of the time they asked me: “Can you speak?”. And of course, another actor could speak better than me, since I’m completely deaf and that can be a challenge. So I really got used to that rejection, and that was a good training to learn to accept it and move on. In the ’90s he did it the old-fashioned way: he had to buy $300 worth of envelopes and stamps and send photos to 300 different casting directors, and out of all of that, he might get an audition. And then he wasn’t cast in that role! It was extremely demanding and required a lot of sacrifice. That’s what I meant by having all this dust on your back from this trip. I had to keep moving forward, just to prove it to myself.

—Even before CODA sold at the Sundance Film Festival for a record $25 million and was nominated for all those Oscars, what did the experience of shooting it mean to you?

“When we finished filming, I went down to the pier and watched all the passing ships. I just wanted to thank God for everything that had happened. It took me so long to let Frank Rossi go and even shave off my beard. I really missed him as a character and struggled with it for about six months. My wife complained, “Troy, do you want to shave please? I can’t even kiss you.”

—Were you an avid Oscar watcher before this moment?

—I will never forget that when Marlee won (Matlin, who in 1986 received the Oscar for best actress for her role in ‘I will love you in silence’) I jumped for joy because finally the statuette had been taken by a deaf person. In fact, I never missed an Oscar because I’m a fan of the movies. I love Steven Spielberg and of course he had a lot of nominations over the years. I’m very excited to meet these people and say to Steven Spielberg, “Thank you for your work.” I don’t want to be a sycophant, I just feel like I’ve proven myself as a nominee and now they see me for who I am.

“You’re not a sycophant, you’re his colleague.” You’re nominated for an Oscar.

“And it doesn’t matter if I win or not, my name has gone into the history books.” I am sure that when I have left this planet, that will be recorded.