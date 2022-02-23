Oscar 2022: Can Steven Spielberg Win Best Director For The Third Time?

Few modern filmmakers are as well known as Steven Spielberg. The director of Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park and many others remains one of the most influential Hollywood icons of all time. And his two Academy Awards for Best Director are a testament to his legacy. Now the 2022 Oscars ceremony is just around the corner. And Spielberg could get back on the podium for another Best Picture nominee.

Steven Spielberg has a long history at the Oscars

Spielberg made his directorial debut with 1971 Duel. And he got his first major prize competitor just a few years later. jaws it was nominated for several Oscars that year, including Best Picture. Spielberg himself was notoriously snubbed for Best Director. And it wasn’t until 1993 schindler’s list – following nods to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, in search of the lost arkand ET the alien — which won its first Oscars.

Just a few years later, Spielberg received a second Best Director trophy for another World War II drama, Saving Private Ryan. Since then, he has received regular nominations for Best Director and/or Best Picture. But Spielberg himself couldn’t secure a win for Munich, Letters from Iwo Jima (which only produced), War Horse, lincolnBridge spiesor The charge. However, the 2022 Oscars could be open to adding a third trophy to their mantle.

‘West Side Story’ could be his third Best Director win

Quoting 1961 West Side Story As a personal favorite, Spielberg shared for years his desire to make a movie musical. Ironically, he finally signed on to direct a remake of that Best Picture-winning classic. Oh, 2021 West Side Story became an unfortunate box office flop, sites like Vanity Fair report. However, critics are delighted with the film, which received almost universal praise.

In fact, much of the film’s praise is focused on Spielberg’s direction. After all, the filmmaker found a way to breathe new life into a 60-year-old classic, which some claimed he needed to justify his very existence. In addition, Spielberg West Side Story shows a very different side of the director than schindler’s list and Saving Private Ryan. So it’s quite possible that the academy will choose to reward the filmmaker’s ability to surprise audiences even so many years later.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Couldn’t Win Anything

It’s been a long time since Spielberg’s previous victory. So some might argue that he could be reborn. That said, the race for Best Director at the 2022 Oscars is still open. Despite seven nominations for him, West Side Story could lose many of those categories to the favorite for Best Picture the power of the dog. And most experts agree that the film’s director, Jane Campion, will win Best Director, which she lost out on. The piano the year Spielberg won his first.

In fact, Gold Derby, which tracks awards season odds and predictions, currently has Spielberg least likely to win Best Director. Behind Campion is Paul Thomas Anderson (licorice pizza), followed by Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (drive my car), and finally Spielberg. Still, Spielberg is too legendary and beloved a filmmaker to write him off entirely. If he’s destined to win a third Best Director, West Side Story is perhaps your best chance.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 27, 2022.

