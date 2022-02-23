Oscar 2022: 10 films that deserved a nomination for Best Picture

The list of nominees for oscars 2022 has some great movies, like Belfast, West Side Story, Dune and Licorice Pizzabut that does not change the fact that there are others that did not deserve the recognition (we love Guillermo del Toro, but Nightmare Alley is not his best film) and that a few were left out when they really should have received several mentions.

Titanfor example, took the Pal d’Or in the Cannes Film Festival, but, apparently, the Academy is not a big fan of horror (even new horror and that proposes something different) and this year they completely forgot about it, not to mention Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich many expected to see in the Best Picture category and was left alone in the Visual Effects category (although there are those who say that it could win the Oscar in the new category of public favorites).

We all know that the Oscar it is a matter of opinion, the members of the Academy choose their favorites and leave out the films that they consider were not up to par, but that does not mean that there are not other titles that are much better than some of the nominees, and who, in the eyes of the public and the fans, are the ones who deserve all the awards.

Many films were ignored in the list of oscar nominees 2022but there are 10 in particular that should have appeared in various categories.

The Oscar 2022 movies ignored that deserved a Best Picture nomination:

The Green Knight (Amazon Prime)

Starring Dev Patelthis is a medieval nightmare that emerges from the legend of King Arthur, where we see Sir Gawain, an aspiring knight who, to impress the king, accepts the challenge of the mysterious Green Knight, a supernatural creature that controls men and that takes him on a journey full of ghosts, mystery and obstacles that could end his life and everything he loves.

Titan (Mubi)