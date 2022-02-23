Official Xbox Wireless Controller with Exclusive Fortnite Content on Sale at Amazon Mexico

There is no other way to get these Fortnite goodies, and 500 V-Bucks is a nice bonus.

If you are one of those who simply do not accept other brands, then you may be on the hunt for a discount on the official controls of your preferred platform. If that’s Xbox, we have good news for you, because Amazon has just lowered the controller that includes exclusive Fortnite content.

The white wireless control bundle with the content of Fortnite can be yours for 1,359 pesos, a price that may seem high for what you would be receiving, but remember that it is the official command Xbox, and the word ‘exclusive’ was not in vain when it comes to Fortnite content, as you will not find another way to receive it officially.

Amazon Mexico will be in charge of selling you and sending you the product, so that all buyers will enjoy free shipping with this purchase. Also, if you are a member of Amazon Prime, you can receive the product the day after it is shipped, although remember that your city could slightly alter this delivery time.

You will receive the outfit of the Renegade Spider Knighta backpacking accessory, challenges and 500 V-Bucks. As for the control, it has a hybrid directional pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and on the back of the case, it is compatible with Series X, Series S, One and PC, and you can configure the buttons with the Xbox Accessories application.

More about: Xbox, Fortnite and Amazon Mexico.