NXT Stand and Deliver: The next development territory event is announced for April 2 at noon

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, it has been confirmed holding Stand and Deliver 2022, the exclusive development territory’s next event for WWE Network and Peacock.

After several weeks of rumors, the fate of NXT is finally known during the week of WrestleMania. Top Champion Bron Breakker confirmed to viewers that the development territory’s next big event will take place in Dallas a few hours before the great event. NXT Stand and Deliver will be the brand’s first instance outside of Florida in over two years. It will also be NXT’s return to Texas from WarGames 2017.

Last year, WWE held NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver as a two-night special that developed between the weekly show and its streaming platform. The central event of day one on USA Network saw Raquel Gonzalez becoming the new Women’s Champion after defeating Io Shirai on the broadcasts. The following day, Kyle O’Reilly took victory against Adam Cole in the main showdown of the evening on WWE Network and Peacock.



WWE NXT Stand and Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 during American noon in Dallas, Texas. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue, or through its exclusive broadcast on WWE Network and Peacock in the United States. The company is expected to provide details of the billboard and the venue in the coming days.

