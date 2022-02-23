No decision yet on his future, Aaron Rodgers clarifies Instagram post

The quarterback sent a lengthy Instagram post Monday night that some internet sleuths interpreted as a cryptic goodbye, a notion Rodgers himself dismissed.

GREEN BAY — A day after Aaron Rodgers send to the world NFL to a frenzy of speculation about his future over a lengthy Instagram post, the Los Angeles quarterback Green Bay Packers He clarified this Tuesday that he had no new news regarding a decision on whether or not he will play in 2022.

Instead, Rodgers attempted to explain on “The Pat McAfee Show” that his post — titled “Monday Night Gratitude“– came to the end of a 12-day cleanse called Panchakarma, during which he spent time in a reflective state. “There’s nothing cryptic about gratitude,” he said. Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers was more focused on reflecting on what happened in the last year than on his future plans in the NFL. EPA

“You have to turn everything off, so you’re not training, you’re not stressing or anything. It’s coming back to center. Not only does it heal you physically, but I think it takes the stress off mentally and then the spiritual part is that it allows you to enjoy the meditations, so when I go out, the first thing I think of is immense gratitude for the people in my life,” she explained.

Among the photos that created the most commotion, there was one of the wide receivers Randall Cobb and Dave Adams of the party of November 7 of visit in front of the Kansas City Chiefs that was lost Rodgers by COVID-19. They left a spot where Rodgers usually stood during the national anthem, and some internet sleuths interpreted it as a farewell message.

“When I got that picture of Randall and Davanteobviously it brought tears to my eyes because it’s my guys standing there before a game,” offered Rodgers. “Randall It’s always on my right Tae he’s to my left, and I hug both of them after the anthem. It’s part of a pre-game ritual, but also a statement about friendship and the love and connection that we collectively and individually have in our friendships.

“They kept the space and a spot open for me at the game that I missed because of my positive COVID test, and that hit me, man. It’s one of my favorite photos of the year. It really is because it shows the love and how special they are.” those moments, so it’s one of my favorite pictures of all time, and the thoughts that went through my head was that it was deeply moving, especially given how crazy that week was. Getting that picture after the game, that hit me “.

the future of Rodgers could be tied to adams, who is scheduled to become a free agent next month. The packersThey will almost certainly use the franchise tag to keep him off the open market and hopefully strike a long-term deal to keep adams on Green Bay if he comes back Rodgers.

“There’s obviously an opportunity to label it at some point, which the parties probably won’t want,” he said. Rodgers. “They would prefer a long-term extension, but I understand that it is part of the decision and I talked about not dragging this [su decisión]”.

His 41-minute appearance on Tuesday’s show was more of a reflection than a look into the future, though Rodgers said he had “a few more things to look at, but it won’t be long” before reaching a decision on whether to play in 2022, and whether it would be for the packers.

He made it clear that he left Green Bay feeling very different about the organization of the packers after last season than last year, when he began his offseason annoyance against the franchise.

“I would say the meetings were very different than they have been in the past, in a positive way,” he said. Rodgers. “And there were some very honest conversations that I appreciated.”

Rodgers said the mending of the relationship began shortly after he returned to the team last July during a meeting with the general manager Brian Gutekunst at the start of training camp. That came after an offseason filled with Zoom calls, phone calls and multiple trips by team personnel — including one in which he said several members of the coaching staff waited for him along Pacific Coast Highway in front of to his home in California awaiting his return–trying to convince Rodgers to return to the team.

Rodgers compared that training camp conversation to Gutekunst upon his appearance on stage with Brett Favre in the NFL Honors from 2013.

“The best analogy is, it was me and Brett Favre shaking hands on stage NFL Honors“, Held Rodgers. “I felt that, and many people, and Brett would probably say the same thing, it was kind of a catalyst for Brett come back… And it’s the kind of conversation we had Brian and I… I feel like it was kind of the first step towards a real flowing conversation, and definitely grateful for the work on the relationship, and Russ Ball as well”.

The actress Shailene Woodley was an important part of the publication of Rodgers on Instagram, but also Tuesday’s show. Rodgerswho announced 13 months ago that they were engaged, credited her for playing a role in his success on the field over the past couple of seasons.

“I also told ShayI’ve been with you for two seasons, I won two awards from Most valuable Player; that’s no coincidence, either,” he said. Rodgers, apparently contradicting recent reports on entertainment portals that the couple had broken up. “And I’m serious. When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to live with, it just makes work life a bonus… When you have a partner like that, it makes life more enjoyable and rich.” and exciting. I think living a life of gratitude is an important way to retain that joy in life. When you meet yourself, life just changes you, and it’s impossible not to change being around those special people we meet.”

He also apologized to those close to him who were affected by his controversial stance on vaccines that came to light shortly after his positive COVID test during the campaign.

“I didn’t realize what kind of shrapnel they were getting,” he said. Rodgers. “So many people who stepped up and sent me great messages of support, and love. But, I think I realized this now, and having conversations with some of those people, and I understand the seriousness of the situation I got into and my decision to speak out on multiple occasions had an effect on a lot of people. For those people, just, sorry. I never wanted to get them in the way, but they got into it because of their relationship with me.”