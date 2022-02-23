Nintendo says Minecraft amiibo will arrive later in 2022

Steve and Alex came to Super Smash Bros. in 2020, which means they’ll have their own amiibobut have been pushed back from their planned spring 2022 release date to “later in 2022”.

According Nintendo, the delay is due to a “logistics and production” issue, which is not that surprising given that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. In any case, we can expect the amiibo by Min Min goes on sale on April 29, almost two years after his debut in Smash Bros.

Steve and Alex, meanwhile, were added to Smash Bros Ultimate in October 2020, marking five years of work between developer Mojang and Nintendo. A few more months for your amiibo is nothing by comparison, but it’s unclear when we can expect them later this year – Nintendo is keeping things vague for now.

After Steve and Alex, there are only five fighters left for the amiibo line: Sora, Sephiroth, Mythra, Pyra, and Kazuya. Four of them have been confirmed to receive amiibos, but it’s unclear if Sora will join them.

However, the Kingdom Heart games are available on Nintendo Switch via the cloud, just in case you’re hungry for more Sora. Of course, cloud ports are not very popular with fans. Considering Nintendo’s track record when it comes to amiibo times, the last batch is likely to release around 2023-2024. After all, Sora joined Smash Bros last year.