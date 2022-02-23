Nicole Kidman creates controversy by posing as “sensual schoolgirl”

Nicole Kidman is the protagonist of the last cover of “Vanity Fair“. His image has sparked a barrage of criticism for the excessive abuse of Photoshop.

“It has been of little use to be the winner of an Oscar and to be one of the most recognized actresses to lend herself to that”, “She is already 54 years old, what terrible photos”, “I considered her a lady”, “They have gone too far with him Photoshop”, “In addition to the filters, there is too much animation”, “It is impossible for a 54-year-old person to look like this, although she is surely thin”, were some reactions.

In addition, the Oscar nominee for “Best Leading Actress” for her film “Ser los Ricardo” has also been censored on social networks for appearing on the cover in inappropriate clothing for an actress of her category.

Nicole Kidman wore a schoolgirl outfit for the famous magazine made up of a tiny ‘top’ and a black and white pleated miniskirt, from the Italian firm Miu Miu.

Thousands of fans of the actress cannot understand why the famous resorted to it when she is still an attractive star.

At the moment, Kidman has not commented on the criticism.

