Nicolás Castillo will be absent from the Rays in this Clausura 2022

Nicolás Castillo was already notified that he does not enter Necaxa’s plans for Clausura 2022

Nicholas Castillo it does not enter more in plans of the Necaxa for this one Closure 2022, Despite the fact that the striker arrived as a reinforcement of the hydro-warm team, sources assured ESPN.

The Chilean had been training separately for a few weeks since Pablo Guede left, but a few days ago he stopped attending the Rayos clubhouse.

Necaxa has not made official so far the withdrawal of Nicholas Castillobut the Andean was already notified about this decision.

The strategist Pablo Guede made the request to the directive of the hidrocálido team to incorporate Nicholas Castillo and also to Jorge Valdivia, but the ‘Wizard’ had already been separated from the institution since the departure of the technical director was announced after the poor results they presented in the Closure 2022.

Nico Castillo He only had activity in the first two days of the tournament, although he only won the vote of confidence to appear as a starter in one of those duels.

The South American network breaker, after a great presentation at the MX League With Pumas, he has presented various medical and injury problems that have prevented him from having regularity with other Mexican football teams such as América and now the Rayos.

Nicolás Castillo had little activity with Necaxa in Clausura 2022 imago7

Castillo continues to appear so far in the Liga MX records with his No. 33, contrary to the case of Valdivia. The attacker from Santiago barely accumulated 56 minutes in this new foray into Mexican soccer. since he started as a starter against Rayados on Day 2, a duel in which they fell at home 0-4, and was on the field for 45 minutes. Previously, against the Bravos de Juárez, he entered in exchange for Rodrigo Aguirre in the final stretch of the match.

Necaxa It has been one of the most active teams in terms of movements in the middle of the season since, as mentioned above, they dismissed Pablo Guede after four commitments in the Clausura 2022 in which he had a balance of one victory and three defeats for give way to the process of Jaime Lozano, who commanded the victory at the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul by 1-2 and last weekend they returned home with a point after drawing (1-1) with Xolos in Tijuana.

The next presentation of the Rayos in this Clausura 2022 will be this Friday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) against León at the Victoria Stadium.