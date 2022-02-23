Neymar and his frustrated return to FC Barcelona

Despite his continuous physical problems due to the scourge of injuries, Neymar (30 years old) He is still a world star. It is both inside and outside the playing fields, so the battering ram of the Paris Saint-Germain is back in the news. Specifically, he has been honest with Ronaldo Nazário in phenomenapodcast and program Youtube.

All this, of course, because he tried to land back in the Camp Nou during the summer of 2019. “I tried everything to return to Barça, but it wasn’t possible. I didn’t make it. Messi was given the opportunity to come to PSG, he’s a friend and I’m very happy that he came.”the Brazilian has admitted.

Reunion with Lionel Messi… in Paris

A negotiation that would not come to fruition between the FC Barcelona and PSG, an issue that comes to light in his documentary on Netflix: ‘The perfect chaos’. In another order of things, he had already expressed his eternal love for Santos and the charm of a possible experience in Major League Soccer (MLS). ney He has also spoken about the round of 16 second leg of the coveted Champions League. “We hope to make history above Real Madrid”has pointed out.

Lastly, he added that “I joke with my friends that I’ll retire when I’m 32, but it’s just a joke. I don’t know. Honestly, I’ll play until I’m mentally tired. If my mental health is okay and my body is too… Physically, I think I still I will hold out for a few years, but my mental health is the most important thing. My contract with PSG will last until I am 33 years old, so I will be playing until then at least.”.