New Zealand player scores a hat trick at her own door and the networks do not forgive her (VIDEO)

The ‘kiwi’ defender was replaced before the end of the first half of the duel against the USA.

The US women’s soccer team thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in a match for the SheBelieves Cup, played in California on February 20, which had a peculiarity: the defender Meikayla Moore, of the ‘kiwi’ team, scored 3 own goals in 35 minutes.

The first was when barely 4 minutes had passed from the start of the game. She converted again a minute later and the third was at 35. Finally, at 40 of the initial part, the player, who plays for English Liverpool, was replaced by Rebekah Stott.

The reactions on social networks for Moore’s ‘scoring’ performance were immediate and many netizens scoffed. “If your Monday is not going well, think of Meikayla”, wrote a user on Twitter. “Imagine what he would have achieved if he had been given the full 90 minutes,” said other.

Also, some netizens affirmed that should be “investigated” for an alleged “match fixing”.

However, Moore also received supports: “The video of Meikayla Moore is being used as an object of laughter. He has scored three own goals, yes. And?”, public one user on Twitter, while another added: “The player burst into tears and it touched my heart. The defender must know that tomorrow will be a new day.”

Finally, some Internet users opted for to criticize to the technical director of the New Zealand team for having replaced her in the first half: “Terrible decision by your coach. He exposed her instead of protecting her.”