New vaccine is 100% effective against severe covid-19, according to companies
(CNN) — A new COVID-19 vaccine made by European companies Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline was 100% effective in clinical trials at preventing severe COVID-19 disease, the companies announced Wednesday.
The vaccine, which was developed with funding from Operation Warp Speed, is a more traditional type of vaccine, based on protein parts of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes Covid-19. It can be stored at typical refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to use in some areas without ultra-cold storage.
In study results published in press releases, the companies said that two doses of the vaccine were:
- 100% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations
- 75% effective against moderate to severe covid-19
- 57.9% effective against any symptomatic disease
In addition, the companies said they found no safety issues in clinical trials.
The results have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.