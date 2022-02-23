Netflix: Don’t look up nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards for best film, why doesn’t it deserve it? | Don’t look up | Leonardo DiCaprio | Jennifer Lawrence | Cinema and series

The complete list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars brought several surprises, such as Don’t look up and his mention for best film. The proposal of Netflix directed by Adam McKay has an outstanding cast of stars, mainly led by Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. However, despite its great production, it was a critical failure, although it was a great success with the public.

Don’t look up was first released in theaters and is now on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

don’t look up, as it is titled in Spanish, has a 56% approval rating from specialized journalists on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience gave it a 78% rating. This is proof of why his Academy Award nomination has sparked so much controversy. So, does he really deserve to be in the running for the grand gala?

A spoiler: No. Honestly, this bet from the streaming giant mainly became popular thanks to one specific factor: viewers felt identified by how rebellious and carefree its plot was. Of course, this is applicable to those who truly understood its so-called funny content.

In addition, many of those who support Don’t look up have been guided by the renowned actors that make up their cast, but the most expensive is not always synonymous with good quality, just as Oscar-winning figures do not ensure a well-made product.

Cast of Don’t look up. Photo: Twitter/@DontLookUpNews

The only thing that No Miran Arriba stands out for is its criticism of the political class and its message, which has been practically forcibly associated with global warming. Is that enough?

If all films with good intentions were eligible for an Oscar, then at the next ceremony we should nominate Until We Meet Again, whose essence, from what we saw in its reviled trailer, is love of country and how a young woman fights in against cultural appropriation to protect an ancestral legacy (it’s sarcasm).

Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Netflix

Don’t look up is a forgettable project, without much grace, that suffers from pretentiousness and flaunts what it barely has. The safest thing, and without fear of being mistaken, is that it was only named to draw attention and generate intrigue between fans and detractors.

To be realistic, and by way of offering a prediction, The Power of the Dog —also from Netflix— has all the factors to be crowned the best of the night and it would have been well deserved. However, we are talking about an award that has devalued its reputation and has diminished the seal of quality that it used to signify in previous editions.