Neither Leaño nor Peláez uncover who puts the players in Chivas, that’s why they fail

Players are imposed on Leaño

February 21, 2022 2:15 p.m.

Chivas from Guadalajara He doesn’t have a coach. It is that the team of Guadalajara has neither head nor tail, it does not yield, it is not seen that there is at least good behavior with respect to the issue of Guadalajara’s collective work.

According to the journalist’s report Alvaro MoralesIn Chivas there is no coach because Marcelo Michel Leaño does not know about this job and is the least guilty of this serious situation that the Deportivo Guadalajara club is experiencing.

Morales himself stated that Leaño is not the one who puts together the lineups but to Tilon Chavez and Francisco Robles, technical assistants of the chiverío who are directly in charge of giving Leaño resources to try to play, but according to Morales, the Chivas are useless and you can’t even go out playing.

Why doesn’t Leaño paint at all in Chivas?

The Guadalajara team does not have a coach, according to Morales, because the hand of a coach is not seen, that in reality a real game is shown, at least in that.

