Negotiations continue on the CBA

The league’s other proposal includes a tiered salary scale that would pay players with less than one year of service at the major league level $615,000; US$650,000 to players with one year or more of service and US$725,000 to players with two years of service or more – the latter representing an increase of US$15,000 compared to the previous proposal. Compared to the current player minimum salary of $570,000, players would receive a 16% raise ($278,500) in their first three years of service under this plan – and that’s not counting pre-arbitration money.