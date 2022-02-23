National Lottery Results February 22, 2022: LIST of winners of the Major Draw 3836

East Tuesday February 22, 2022, the National lottery carried out the editing Big Draw 3836which is dedicated to Canal 22, a public television station that broadcasts and promotes artistic and cultural content, based on the promotion of values ​​such as inclusion, plurality and critical vision.

In addition, today is a capicúa date, a day considered to be of good fortune, so if you decided to try your luck by participating with the purchase of a “a bit” of the lotenalOn Binary Herald we share the Lottery results list 3836.

It is worth mentioning that the results of the Big Draw 3836 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National Lottery. Here we share the complete list with the winning numbers.

Results of the Major Draw 3836 of the National Lottery

Number of the Grand Prize, of 21 million pesos: 21319

Number of the second prize, of two million 550 thousand pesos: 53316

Number of the third prize, of 900 thousand pesos: 57332

Complete list of winning numbers of the Major Draw 3836 of February 22, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Big Draw 3836click on THIS LINK to check if your piece of luck was awarded.

The Big Draw 3836 was held in the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National lotterythis February 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

It should be remembered that the “a bit” the Big Draw 3836 celebrated Canal 22, a public television station that transmits culture from a broad perspective, which includes various forms and manifestations, through films, series, documentaries, science, history, music, gastronomy, humor, news, debate and children’s programming, as well as productions own and emblematic series of the highest quality and varied themes.

