Mysterious glass spheres discovered on the Moon

On the other side of the Moon, the vehicle Yutu-2 from China, of the Chang’e-4 mission, discovered two small translucent glass spheres.

The rover’s panoramic camera detected the two small spheres and whose objects can record information about the history of the moonincluding the composition of its mantle and impact events, according to researchers who published the study in Science Bulletin.

Yutu-2 was unable to obtain compositional data, but these natural lunar marbles could be important future research targets.

The glass is not uncommon on the moon, as usually happens. The object forms when the silicate material is subjected to high temperatures, and both ingredients are readily available in the Moon.

In the lunar past, there was extensive volcanism that led to the formation of volcanic glass; and impacts from smaller objects, such as meteorites, they also generate intense heat, which results in the formation of glass.

The latter is what could be behind the spherules observed by Yutu-2according to a team of scientists led by planetary geologist Zhi Yong Xiao from Sun Yat-sen University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

However, it’s hard to know for sure, because most of the glass found on the Moon to date looks different from spherules discovered by Yutu-2. There are spherules in abundance, but they tend to have less than one millimeter size.

On Earth, these tiny glass spheres are created during an impact, generating heat so intense that the crust melts and sprays into the air. The molten material hardens and falls back as tiny glass beads.

The Yutu-2 spherules They are much larger than 15 to 25 millimeters wide. That alone does not make them unique; Glass balls up to 40 millimeters in diameter were recovered from the near side of the Moon during the mission apollo 16.

In addition to the two that appear translucent, they found four spherules more that have a similar brightness, but their translucency could not be confirmed.

Place of origin and formation of the glass spheres

These spherules were found near recent impact craterswhich could suggest that formed during lunar meteorite impactsalthough it is possible that they were already present, buried below the surface and simply excavated by impacts.

However, the team believes the most likely explanation is that they formed from a volcanic glass called anorthosite which melted again on impact, reforming into round translucent globes.

“Taken together, the peculiar morphology, geometry, and local context of the glass globules are consistent with anorthositic impact glasses,” the researchers write in their paper.

This could turn the objects into the lunar equivalent of terrestrial formations called tektites: glassy, ​​pebble-sized objects that form when material from Earth melts, sprays into the air, and hardens into a ball. as it falls back down, like a bigger version of those.

“As the first discovery of macroscopic, translucent glass globules in the Moon“This study predicts that such globules should be abundant in the lunar highlands, providing promising sampling targets for revealing the Moon’s early impact history,” the researchers say.

The Chang’e-4 probe was launched on December 8, 2018, made the first soft landing on the von Karman Crater at the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3, 2019. So far, Yutu-2 has traveled more than a thousand meters to the other side of the moon.