movies and cast from A to Z

‘The Godfather’ returns to the screens this Friday, in a restored version, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its premiere. The unexpected commercial success –it cost only 5,300,000 euros and grossed 217,000,000 worldwide–, the many Oscars it won and the good critical response made it possible for the Corleone clan’s mafia saga to continue in two other installments, ‘The Godfather II’ and ‘The Godfather III’. A milestone that, added to the subsequent success of ‘Jaws’ and ‘Star Wars’, would consecrate the generation of directors –Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas– who would shape the New Hollywood. We review the saga here, living history of cinemathrough their names and key concepts:

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) fell in love with the young apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli) during her exile in rural Sicily after having shot dead the ‘Turco’ Sollozzo in the Louis restaurant in the Bronx. So much was her outburst that Michael asked her to marry him, but his happiness was fleeting: The Sollozzo clan took revenge by placing a deadly explosive in the car that Apollonia was driving.

The actor was at a very low point in his career. The studios didn’t want him, but he insisted on being Don Vito Corleone. He passed a test in which he put makeup on his mouth with shoe polish, hair gel and tissues to make his cheeks more prominent. The result would be masterly. He would win the Oscar for his work, but he would refuse the award.

The executives of Paramount did not trust him. They had previously tried Peter Yates, Costa-Gavras, Richard Brooks, Sidney J. Furie and Arthur Penn, but all declined. Not with much conviction, they finally approved the choice of the young and ‘independent’ Coppola, who provided many good suggestions for the script. It wasn’t easy, but she hit the target.

If Al Pacino was going to be the new godfather at the end of the first film, the other great name of his generation, De Niro, was going to play Vito at a young age in the second part. Another that saw his career catapulted after bringing the character to life in the early days of organized crime in New York. With Scorsese he has represented a different model of gangster.

young producer and entrepreneur, he confronted the most conservative executives of Paramount, convinced them that a film about the Mafia could succeed and was always on the side of Coppola and Brando, although with the first he had differences in the editing phase. It gave a new air to American cinema with ‘The Godfather’, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Marathon man’.

For Mario Puzo and Coppola, the family portrait was one of the axes of history: the impulsive Sonny (James Caan), the fragile Fredo (John Cazale, the most tragic character in the series), the abused Connie (Talia Shire) and the initially inexperienced Michael (Pacino), along with the ‘consigliere’ Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), who is one more son for Don Vito.

He plays Vincent Mancini in ‘The Godfather III’. He’s Sonny’s unrecognized son, fruit of the relations of the eldest son of Don Vito with one of his lovers. He becomes Michael’s right-hand man, his reflection and the one he trusts. the legacy of his lineage. García had been just the opposite, a federalist, in De Palma’s ‘The Untouchables of Eliot Ness’.

The second part of ‘The Godfather’ recounts in strict direct the fall of the Batista regime the dawn of December 31 to January 1, 1959, after the entry of the rebel troops in Havana. There were Michael Corleone and the Jewish gangster Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg) trying to make lucrative hotel deals in Cuba with other North American investors.

It’s in the nerve center of Manhattan, between Chinatown, Soho and the Bowery. It was populated during the first half of the 20th century by Italian immigrants. Coppola turned the popular neighborhood party, San Gennaroon the scene of two massacres, that of Don Fanucci at the hands of young Vito in ‘The Godfather II’ and that of Joey Zasa by Vincent Corleone in ‘The Godfather III’.

In addition to the literary mother base and the cinematographic trilogy, the universe of ‘The Godfather’ also has interesting proposals in the form of a video game, the most powerful of which is ‘The Godfather’: the game’. Posted in 2006 by Electronic Arts (EA) for all platforms, it had the voices of Marlon Brando, James Caan or Robert Duvall, although Coppola never liked the result.

For years she was associated with her character in the Corleone saga, that of Kay Adams, Michael’s wife, and the films with Woody Allen. In the films of ‘The Godfather’ provided the objective serenity of someone who does not belong to the clanalthough with ambiguity: she complains about what her husband does, but lives very well thanks to his criminal business.

Italian American Civil Rights League

Such a pompous name was that of the organization chaired by Joe Colombo, head of one of the five New York mafia families. They agreed with Paramount that in the film the words Mafia or Cosa Nostra would never be heard. Apparently, the studio accepted it after having suffered several bomb threats and espionage to some of its managers.

One of the iconic elements of ‘The Godfather’ is the Soundtrack by Nino Rota, specifically its main theme and its love theme, pure history of music for films. Rota, however, could not win the Oscar, since in the aforementioned love theme she adapted a previous piece of hers for the film ‘Fortunella’, by Fellini. The statuette would end up being carried, along with Carmine Coppola, father of Francis Ford, for ‘The Godfather II’.

‘The Godfather’ is based on the monumental novel written in 1969 by Mario Puzo (New York, 1920-1999). It was the first great success of his career, since his previous novels, despite good reviews, were sales failures. The writer would publish three more works linked to the mafia universe: ‘The Sicilian’ (1984), ‘The Last Don’ (1996) and ‘Omertà’ (2000), the latter posthumously.

The first delivery It was nominated for 11 statuettes and won three: best picture, actor (Marlon Brando) and adapted screenplay. The second It was also up for 11 Oscars and won seven: Best Picture, Direction, Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Adapted Screenplay, Soundtrack and Art Direction. The third and last He obtained seven nominations, but left empty.

Robert Evans had several options for the role of Michael, the young son who ends up exercising violence and becoming the new godfather. Evans thought of Robert Redford, Warren Beatty, Ryan O’Neal, Jack Nicholson, and Alain Delon. But Coppola loved Pacino. He was the start of a meteoric careerwith titles like ‘Serpico’ and ‘Dog Afternoon’.

Puzo was based on Meyer Lanski, one of the key figures of the Mafia, for the character of the Jewish gangster Hyman Roth. In ‘The Godfather II’ he plans to end the Corleone empire, but is killed at the airport in a scene reminiscent of Lee Harvey Oswald’s death at the hands of Jack Ruby. interprets it Lee Strasbergcreator of the Actor’s Studio.

The raspy, whispery voice of Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone had a tremendous response in his Spanish dubbing, directed by Francisco Sánchez, a man with an endless career who had previously voiced Cary Grant, Gary Cooper and Charles Boyer. In 2008, the film would be redubbed for its restored edition, this time with the voice of Michelangelo Jenner as the old Corleone.

Only two years had to wait between the premiere of ‘The Godfather’ (1972) and ‘The Godfather II’ (1974). But for the story of the Corleone to end up being the trilogy that it is today, the wait was extended to 16 years (1990). Neither Coppola nor Puzo seemed too interested in a third installmentand only the crushing pressure of Paramount Pictures for years ended up convincing them.

That, and nothing else, is the possibility that there is a fourth installment of ‘The Godfather’ with VIncent Corleone (Andy García) as the central character. And it will not be because during these years there have been no rumors, fueled by Paramount itself, that at the end of 2020, on the occasion of the premiere of the new and definitive montage of ‘The Godfather III’, it will affirm in a statement: “The strength of its Legacy makes it a possibility if the right story comes along.”

In the third installment of ‘The Godfather’, Michael Corleone will seek redemption through the Church and on his journey to honorability he will end up plunging into the darkest and most real plots of the Vatican world of the early 80sincluding the assassination of Pope John Paul I and the financial scandal of the Institute for Works of Religion and Banco Ambrosiano.

East cinematographer extraordinaire –who, like Keaton, also worked a lot with Woody Allen– assumed the paternity of the lighting guy in the capital sequence at the beginning, when Vito talks with one of his ‘subjects’ and we see them in shadows. Another impressive work is the recreation of New York in the 1920s in ‘The Godfather II’.

The great rival of Michael Corleone in the last installment of the trilogy, a mobster adapted to the new times; the character fuses three real figures of New York gangsterism. He is also the one who organizes a killing spree from which Michael escapes. Refined and cruel, he gives her life Joe Mantegnaat that time David Mamet’s favorite actor.