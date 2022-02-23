MLS commissioner warns: This league is not for retirement

While appreciating the interest expressed by Neymar or Leo Messithe commissioner of the mls, don garberwarned Tuesday that the North American soccer league is not a place of retirement for world stars.

In his press appearance prior to the start of the new season on Saturday, garber referred to some comments by Neymar expressing his desire to play in the United States for at least one season when his contract with him expires Paris Saint Germain in 2025.

“The championship there is shortThen you have three or four months vacation (…) It allows us to play for a lot more years,” said the 30-year-old Brazilian star a few days ago on the podcast and YouTube program “Fenomena.”

Asked about the will expressed by stars like Neymar or Messi to play one day in the mlsthe commissioner garber he stressed that the league is past the days of needing to attract attention through retreating big names.

“We don’t need to bring in a renowned player at the end of his career because you have decided that wants to retire in the MLS“, he stated. “If they don’t come here to play and contribute importantly to their teams and our league, and they respect the league and its fans, so we don’t want them in MLS“.

“We want our story to consist of young players come here in your early days or in the prime of your career and make our league your choice,” he said. garber.

The Argentinian Leo Messi34 years old and companion of Neymar at PSGsaid a few months ago that he was attracted by the possibility of playing in the future in United Statesan idea also expressed in the last week by the Colombian James Rodriguez30 years old.

Garber put the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri, recently signed by the chicago fire at 30 years old, as an example that more and more figures choose to play in United States in a moment of fulfillment.

“I’m proud that we bring 30 year old players or younger,” he said.

The commissioner, however, recognized the value contributed by some stars who practically hung their boots on the mls, What david beckhamand other veterans who arrived with a competitive mindset.

In that last case, garber regretted that the arrival of the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018 was seen differently than when he returned to the AC Milan a year later, when “nobody said he was going to retire to Italy”.

“Frankly I felt insulted for that,” he said.

In addition to Shaqiriother world figures that will join the MLS this season are the Italian Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) and the Brazilian Douglas Costa (Galaxy).

