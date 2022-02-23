Microsoft prepares to open its data center in Querétaro

Microsoft is ready to launch its new Data Center Region in Mexico, built in the state of Querétaro, with an area that covers three professional soccer fields and a bandwidth for information processing in petabytes. It is designed to be the official cloud residence for Office, Azure, Dynamics, and the Power Platform.

This Tuesday, Microsoft presented the progress of its Innovate for Mexico program, for which it allocated an investment of 1.1 billion dollars, which was announced by the CEO of Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella, in a video message broadcast on February 20, 2020 at the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Although it did not specify the exact launch date of the data center, Microsoft stressed that these facilities will provide “comprehensive, secure, reliable and scalable services through the Microsoft cloud to help all organizations take full advantage of the digitalization and promote its digital transformation”.

The technology company announced that it will build a fourth laboratory for the development of digital skills in students from Mexico, which will be located in the state of Guanajuato. This new laboratory will be added to the three that already exist as part of the Innovate for Mexico program: Chihuahua, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Microsoft Data Center in Querétaro. Photo: Special

In addition, Microsoft explained that in these two years “it has helped more than 700 young students to get a job through the Virtual Innovation program, it has trained more than 145,000 students and 4,000 of them have been certified in AZ900, which means that They have knowledge in highly specialized areas such as data science, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and solution architecture.”

Regarding the support to micro, small and medium-sized companies, Microsoft shared that in alliance with BBVA, BanBajío, Credijusto, Meta, Credijusto, Uniclick and the Ministry of Economy of the Mexican government, they offer advice, financing and specialization that help them to do of its technological capabilities a key asset, strengthen its resilience and flexibility.

