Microsoft has ready the data center that it announced with AMLO in 2020

Two years after he announced the construction of a data center region during the president’s morning conference Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, microsoft showed the first images of this center, located in the state of Querétaro, with which it plans to strengthen its offer of cloud products (Azure), as part of its Innovate for Mexico program.

Microsoft did not disclose when the data center will be operational. Nor did he reveal what percentage of the $1.1 billion he announced he would invest in Mexico had already been invested. The company limited itself to saying that the data center will be inaugurated soon and that they will continue with the investment in different programs.

Surely the data center will begin operations in the near future, since the company already announces it as one of its next data center areas in America, so it will join Brazil, Chile, the United States, Canada as one of the infrastructures from where the company will offer its cloud services.

The new data center region of Microsoft in Mexico seems to be part of what Pradeep Nair, Vice President of Microsoft Azure, calls: “Our commitment to expand Azure Availability Zones to more regions.” The plan, launched in 2020, includes the development of data center regions that offer cloud solutions to 14 countries, including Mexico.

On February 20, 2020, the CEO of Microsoft globally, Satya Nadellaannounced through a message that was broadcast at President López Obrador’s morning conference that the company planned to invest 1.1 billion dollars as part of the Innovate for Mexico plan, which includes the construction of its data center region.

This investment seems to follow the trend that the supply of public cloud services is experiencing in Mexico, whose sales between 2019 and 2021 have shown annual growth of 23.4%, well above other digital services, according to information from the Select consultancy.

AMLO’s electrical reform will not affect costs

Despite the fact that data centers are among the infrastructures that consume a greater amount of electrical energy, Roberto de la Mora, Director of Technology for Microsoft in Mexicohas no concerns about provisioning the company’s new data region, even with the possibility of approval of the electrical reform proposed by President López Obrador.

According to De la Mora, Microsoft’s data center region has almost 100% energy efficiency and will be powered by energy from the Federal electricity commission (CFE), with which Microsoft has worked to guarantee the supply of its centers. The company has also installed clean energy sources that will serve in the event of an emergency or power outage.

Fourth training laboratory

During the celebration of the two years of the Innovate for Mexico plan, the company announced the creation of a new digital skills training laboratory, which will be located in the state of Guanajuato and will join the laboratories that are already operating in Chiapas. , Veracruz and Chihuahua.

In addition to these training spaces, which are located in public state universities such as the Veracruz University or the Technological Institute of Tuxtla GutierrezMicrosoft has delivered 4,000 certifications Azure through virtual training programs.

rodrigo.riquelme@eleconomista.mx