Microsoft employee assaulted his son for not leaving the Switch; his job is at risk

Nintendo Switch is a really popular console that remains in the taste of gamers; Of course, this means that many users do not want to put it down at any time. In this regard, a sad case has just been released in which a father of a family, who works at Microsoft, physically assaulted his son because he did not stop using the console.

The shocking case happened in West Melbourne, Florida. Here in the United States, a Microsoft developer was sentenced to a year of community service after being found guilty of trying to strangle his son.

The boy refused to testify against his father

According to the information shared, the act of violence originated when a 7-year-old boy refused to stop playing with his Nintendo Switch. This refusal provoked the anger of his father Nicholas, 41 years old.

The event occurred on February 6 last year and it was this Monday when the aggressor faced the West Melbourne Magistrates Court to hear his sentence, after pleading guilty:

His 7-year-old son was opposing his will to his father’s. In response, Nicholas put him in a headlock and turned him on his head, and he was heard to say “I’ll make you stop breathing.” Magistrate Caroline Boult indicated that “his actions on this occasion raised the alarm of 3 witnesses who were so concerned by what they had heard that they called the police. The children act, they play, they resist reasonable authority: that is what that children do. That’s what they will continue to do. As a parent, it is your responsibility to never resort to an act of family violence.”

It is worth mentioning that the accused declared having problems with depression and, since he had no prior charges and his position at Microsoft is at risk, no further action was taken against him.

