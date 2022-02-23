Michel Leaño highlighted the patience of Chivas to beat Mazatlán FC

Guadalajara Mexico.- Marcelo Michel Leanocoach of Chivas de Guadalajara, highlighted the “personality” and “patience” of his team to find spaces and beat Mazatlán FC at the start of the Grita México C22 tournament of the MX League.

“The loose score does not represent the game that was very disputed. We played against a rival that has been doing things well, however I highlight the personality of the team to understand that when we run into unemployed rivals, we must have the patience to open them up”, he said at a press conference.

The Chivas beat Mazatlán FC at home in their debut in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League by a score of 3-0 with goals from strikers Ángel Zaldívar, Alán Torres and Alexis Vega. Leaño stressed the forcefulness during the preseason, which was confirmed in his first game, despite the fact that the previous tournament “was what cost the most.”

Read more: Djokovic wins court battle against his deportation from Australia and could play the Australian Open

The strategist admitted that the team did not relax during the second half after the three goals; it was difficult for him to keep the ball, although he managed to take advantage of spaces to counterattack and have more dynamism with the changes. The rojiblanco team is in first place in the standings with three points.

firewood He affirmed that the squad worked in a compact and orderly manner, an aspect that helped him maintain the score and a good level of play. “The strength is that individuals are at the service of the team and when you have that solidity, it becomes more relevant,” he said.

He announced that he hopes to recover midfielder Roberto Alvarado soon, the only reinforcement of the squad for the tournament and who is isolated after testing positive for Covid-19. The Sacred Flock will visit Pachuca next Sunday on date two of the Grita México C22 tournament of Liga MX.