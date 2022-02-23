Melendi promises a song from Alonso’s ‘El Plan’: “If it is everyone’s wish…”

The presentation of the new Alpine with which Fernando Alonso will compete this next season in Formula 1 and the imminent start of the championship, the spectators and followers of the Asturian driver could not be more anxious to see what this new campaign will bring. Excited with a plan whose main character is unaware of its roots, ‘The Plan’ has become a mass movement, and this has been demonstrated in recent hours.

The singer, with the networks full of requests

This time it has been the turn of another of the characters who have been linked to Fernando Alonso since he began his career in this sport, the singer melendi. Both Asturians, and classmates in their beginnings, fame came to them almost on a par and the success of the latter allowed one of his songs to become an anthem in Alonso’s career: ‘Nano‘. A song that was released in 2005which his faithful followers continue to sing today and with which he ended up lifting his first World Cup.

Well, in recent times the singer has received many requests from followers in order to return to compose a song inspired by Fernando Alonso and accompany him this season. Of course, they have even pointed out the name that it could have, and that is that what better than ‘El Plan’ to baptize a future single that will become the new anthem of Fernando Alonso’s aspirations.

Melendi himself has recognized this in a direct broadcast in the last few hours on his social networks. “For some time now they’ve been asking me to record a version of a song I recorded a long time ago: ‘El Nano’. It is monopolizing all the chat, and I would like someone to explain to me where this initiative comes from, ”he began. Shortly after, he explained that “I’m going to find out about ‘The Plan’ and I promise I’m going to study it. Fernando Alonso doesn’t need me at all, but I’m going to study it and, if it’s everyone’s wish, we’ll make a new song called ‘El Plan’. I have the nets full of ‘Nano‘. All with Fernando Alonso, to the fullest. Always”.