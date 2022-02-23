Megan Fox and her first photo with her future husband’s daughter, Machine Gun Kelly | Photo: Special

Transformers actress, Megan Fox Shares First Photo With Her Future Husband’s Daughter Machine Gun Kellyand it is that the also model has taken the complete package and without a doubt the family has grown.

The name of the daughter of the American rapper is named Casie Colson-Bakeris a teenager who has accompanied her father to the awards ceremony on several occasions, when she is not with Megan Fox.

But this time the three have posed happily, one photo series In social networks it is proof that their family relationship is the most phenomenal and fun, the young woman plays with Megan Fox.

Megan Fox, Casie Colson Baker and their daughter, the musician in the middle, surrounded by the women of his life, in a first photo the young woman makes a face but then crosses her eyes with the actress of Ninja Turtles.

Now it remains to be seen if Travis Barker’s best friend lives with Megan Fox’s children, Bodhi Ransom, Journey River and Noah Shannon Green no longer appear on social networks since the native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in the United States began dating with the rapper

Even before Megan Fox Received Marriage Proposal From Machine Gun Kelly In Puerto Rico, when giving him a tremendous engagement ring, he had said about the possible separation of the artist couple, since the native of Houston, Texas only appeared with his daughter.

Then came the tremendous news of the wedding request and all the rumors were left behind, now the new family poses with the most fun, there is no doubt that both have accepted each other with everything and children, in the pure style of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Megan Fox wears sweatpants with black Dr. Martens boots and a brown top while her husband-to-be wears a cute purple sweater and shiny leather pants, while Casie poses in all black with furry boots and white glasses.