Meet Javon Walton, the 15-year-old boxer who plays Ashtray, the teenage dealer

euphoria It is one of those series that, from time to time, appear on television to give people something to talk about. euphoria It is executive produced by Drake and is an adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name made by Sam Levinson. Since its launch by HBOhas left the audience surprised and not only because of the 30 penises that could be seen in the second episode of its first season, but also because of its language and its colorful cinematography.

All the characters have a terrifying story to tell, but few are as shocking as that of Ashtray, the drug dealer with tattoos on his face who at just 14 years of age — although he appears to be younger — sells narcotics from the back room of a gas station located in Simi Valley, California. Ashtray’s performer is Javon Waltona 15-year-old from Georgia, United States, who is affectionately called “wanna”, for being a dedicated boxer and gymnast, who is even looking to make it to the Paris Olympics in 2024. At the moment, he has already participated in the Summer Youth Olympics in the amateur boxing discipline and also frequently practices Olympic gymnastics. In addition, he appeared in a commercial with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonand his next project is a film called Samaritan with Sylvester Stalloneas well as an appearance in the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Ashtray’s story is unique. He and his brother Fezco sell drugs, and in the first episode of the second season, focused on Fezco, we discover that his grandmother ended up adopting Ashtray when he was a baby because his mother had left him at her house… but he never was. to search. His name comes from the fact that Fez’s grandmother once found him eating cigarette butts from an ashtray. After Ashtray fell ill, Fez assumed the role of Ashtray’s older brother and main caregiver, and the two became inseparable and eventually became partners. After all that Fezco did for him as a baby, Ashtray is willing to protect his older brother by any means necessary, something we’ve seen repeatedly this season. “Ashtray’s drive and focus is something I definitely relate to. As for the rest, not so much. I’m not really a drug dealer,” says the actor in a recent interview. “But he is super mature and he shows it. But he has never had a chance to be soft. He grew up in a world where he had to be mature. And he doesn’t look really vulnerable because that’s the way he is. He, too, knows good and evil. He just he has grown up in this situation where everything is very serious.”

He also reveals that he has a very good relationship with Angus Cloud (who plays Fez) his partner in most of his scenes in Euphoria, and that is certainly seen on the screen. “Their relationship is super close,” Javon says of Ash and Fezco. “You can’t separate them, the chemistry of Fez and Ashtray. They have to be together at all times,” said the actor. “They are partners at the end of the day. And that shows even when Fez says they’re partners in episode 1, it really shows that they’re together and they can’t live without each other. They would die for each other. They would surely kill for each other.” And they have. “I think that’s all they have. Ashtray appreciates it on a different level and that really shows in this season.”

One of Javon’s greatest satisfactions is seeing how he has been received by the fans of euphoria, because he never thought that despite being a secondary character, he would become one of the favorites, like Fez. He says that his audition for the role came after his commercial with rock, but that everything flowed so perfectly, that he feels that the role of Ashtray was for him, because he feels that he can get into the skin of the character with ease. “For many other things I have received acting classes and things like that, but euphoriaFor some reason, it just felt supernatural to me and I was able to really do what I wanted with that character.” In addition, he says that his discipline as an athlete has helped him in his acting career, and to seek to give his best every day. “I think what I can bring to both worlds is my work ethic. That is what marks me and keeps me motivated. Because of my work ethic, I strive to continue to be better and better myself in absolutely everything I do in every aspect of my life,” he says. “My goal is to improve every day in what I do. And I think those are the two things that I can say that I do with both is… I make sure it’s at a high level.”

