Mazatlán FC returned to ‘trolling’ Morelia taking advantage of the ‘desire’ of a capicúa date

With the suspension of Closing 2020due to the pandemic coronaviruscame one of the most controversial changes in Mexican soccer in recent years, with the change of venue of Monarchs Morelia to become Mazatlan FC.

The gunboats implemented a campaign called “ARREbatando”, in clear allusion to the way in which they got their place in the MX League and with which they somehow made fun of the Michoacan club.

Now him Mazatlan FC lashed out again against the now called Atletico Morelia who militates in the Expansion League taking advantage of the capicúa date 02-22-2022, with which according to some beliefs you can make a wish.

2/22/22: We just ask you to @chabelooficial May it be eternal, our port continues to be the cleanest, qualify for our first league And that Morelia lose her courage (just kidding, but if you want, it’s not a joke)#Snatching – Mazatlan FC (@MazatlanFC) February 22, 2022

“2/22/22: We just ask that @chabelooficial be eternal, our port continues to be the coolest, qualify for our first Liguilla AND that Morelia lose her courage (just kidding but if you want it’s not a joke) #ARREbatando “, was read on the Twitter of the gunboats.

And although this publication received a lot of criticism from users, the CM of the Sinaloa team decided to keep the tweet.

