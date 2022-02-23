Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has not met Square Enix’s sales expectations – Nintenderos

More interesting content is coming back. It is specifically a new message from the prominent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy which was released as a cloud version on Nintendo Switch.

The text in question allows us to know the statements of the representative director of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, about the sales of this game. Apparently, these have not met the expectations they had for him.

This is how he shared it:

The HD Games sub-segment released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in the third quarter. Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales at launch fell short of our initial expectations.

Along with this, he adds that “the initiatives started in November have grown sales since the beginning of the year and will continue to work on expanding sales to compensate for the slow start of the title.”

We remind you of the game’s premise and trailer:

12 years ago, a massive Galactic War swept through the cosmos. Star-Lord, seeing the opportunity for adventure and profit in a universe finally moving forward, recently formed the Guardians of the Galaxy to sell their services as heroes-for-hire. But now, a great organization known as the Universal Church of Truth promises to bring back all that was lost in the Galactic War. Driven by their faith, they are spreading their beliefs to more and more worlds. Soon it will be up to the Guardians to save the galaxy. Without guts there is no glory. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy TAKE COMMAND OF THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

You play as Star-Lord, so you can fight however you want. Unholster elemental blasters, air kick with jet boots, or deliver team-based pummeling. You run the show here, and with the Guardians fighting by your side, you’ll be able to pull off amazing attacks of your own to make your enemies see the stars. Also, as the story unfolds, you’ll see that the consequences of your decisions will go from the craziest to the most unexpected. A NEW STORY

Your newly formed group of legendary outlaws must save the universe in this new but faithful version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Unwittingly, you trigger a series of catastrophic events and find yourself forced to navigate amazing worlds inhabited by iconic and new Marvel characters. Crank up the ’80s hits tape and get ready to give it your all.” FROM MISFITS TO SUPERHEROES

If anyone is keeping the unpredictable Guardians together, it’s you, so you better get your act together and learn how to be a good leader. Explore the cosmos in the company of this particular version of a family and prepare to laugh and cry together. Whatever is around the corner, it will surely be the bomb.

