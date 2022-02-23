Mark Lanegan, renowned musician and grunge icon, dies at 57

The world of rock is in mourning after in the last hours has been known the death of vocalist and songwriter Mark Lannegan at the age of 57 in Ireland. Through a brief statement shared on his own social networks by his surroundings, the thousands of followers that the artist accumulated have quickly filled these social networks with messages of mourning and regret for such news.

A few months ago he suffered the worst consequences of COVID-19

“Our dear friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. No further information available at the moment”, prayed the brief statement that does not detail what the causes of his sudden death have been. And it is that the vocalist has suffered for his health for a long time, since a few months ago he recounted how badly he had it after getting COVID-19.

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) February 22, 2022

“This thing was trying to take me apart, my body and my mind, and there was no end in sight,” he recounted in his memoir, referring to the hallucinations he suffered while in the hospital’s intensive care unit. , when he was found in a coma for several months and on the verge of death.

It was not the first time that he looked death in the face after a life full of excesses. His successes made him consolidate a prestigious image in the rock industry, Close friend of Kurt Cobainbeing one of the pioneers of grunge along with Screaming Trees, although it was not until the beginning of the century when he consolidated his fame with the Queens of the Stone Age.

He himself explained how his life was in recent years. He did it in 2012, since he never liked to talk about his music: “I’m 48 years old and, well, many of my friends are already dead. Fewer and fewer people can call you to do something. I’m still alive. It’s a hit, if you take a look at my bio”, He pointed out about the situations he went through.