‘Mare of Easttown’: Kate Winslet wins Emmy for Best Actress to Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy. – series news

The HBO MAX series swept the Emmy Awards! Kate Winslet, star of ‘Mare of Easttown’, took the award for Best Actress in a miniseries or movie made for television, beating Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy.

One of the most anticipated and hard-fought categories of the 73rd Emmy Awards was Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, where elizabeth olsen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coell and Kate Winslet disputed for this award, but was the protagonist of Mare of Easttown who ended up getting up with the victory and of course, he celebrated big.

“I want to recognize my colleagues because women who support each other are amazing and I’m proud of you. Mare of Easttown It was a cultural moment that brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than the pandemic, thank you all for the series.”

Kate Winslet was recognized as the Outstanding Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie at the 2021 Emmys.



And in the middle of her celebration, she also dedicated the achievement to her husband Edward Abel Smith, with whom she assures she will be able to “hold hands for the rest of your life and that’s why I’m the winner”mentioned the Oscar-winning British actress for The Reader while those attending the awards cheered her on with applause and laughter.

Mare of Easttowna series created by Brad Ingelsby, follows the story of a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. This exclusive HBO Max production, made up of only seven episodes, also features the participation of Julianne NicholsonJean Smart, Guy Pearce and Angourie Rice.